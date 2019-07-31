TUPELO • Mississippi gubernatorial candidate Robert Foster is trailing in third place in recent polls and has not spent a lot of campaign funds, but he’s sticking to his approach of campaigning as an outsider with a business-oriented approach to public policy.
Foster, a first-term member of the Mississippi House of Representatives, sat down with the Daily Journal’s editorial board on Wednesday to discuss his candidacy for governor, which centers around reorganizing the state’s tax structure and increasing vocational programs in public education.
Ahead of his speech today at the state’s largest political rally, the Neshoba County Fair, Foster said if he is elected governor, he plans to advocate for eliminating the state’s personal income tax and increasing other taxes like the state sales tax.
“In Mississippi, we have a personal income tax that does two things negatively. One, it puts a much bigger burden on the very people that we need more of in Mississippi and they continue to leave, which is the working class professionals and small business owners,” he said. “We’re running them out and they’re leaving to go to Nashville. And Houston and places in Florida where there’s a much better economic opportunity.”
Foster said if the Mississippi Legislature passed a bill reducing or eliminating personal income tax, then he would like to see sales tax at around 9%. He said he would also consider allowing for some exemptions of the sales tax for people who are retired, disabled or fall below the poverty line.
On public education, Foster said the public school system should do away with a “one track to college” approach and invest in more vocational training for students.
“It’s insane to me the vast majority of good paying jobs out there always have been and always will be skilled labor,” Foster said. “And we’re not giving (students) the opportunity to learn how to weld or do plumbing or electrical or HVAC or carpentry or computer programming or all of these other trades where they can actually go out and earn a very good living day one when they graduate because there is a huge need for that in society and there is a very big need for that in Mississippi.”
Foster said he wants to ensure the state’s workforce is equipped and trained to handle more developed job areas by having schools partner with businesses in regions of the state to find out what jobs they need filled.
“I think we need to partner with existing companies that are there that are many times willing to provide training and even equipment for that purpose to give to specific types of skilled labor needed in that region or that community,” he said. “We need to do more of that and we need to do it more in the high school setting.”
On healthcare, Foster said he would be open to legislators adopting a version of Medicaid expansion.
“I’m not going to agree to an option that increases someone else’s taxes to pay for somebody else’s healthcare. That’s not good policy,” Foster said. “That’s not solving the problem long term. That’s actually causing a bigger problem because now we’re going to continue to overtax the very people that we’re running out of our state. What we need, though, is an opportunity for those people to at least be able to pay in and have skin in the game to have some type of health care coverage.”
When asked about his opponent Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves’ labeling Medicaid expansion as “expanding Obamacare,” Foster laughed and said under Reeves’ leadership in the Senate there are many Mississippians on “Obamacare.”
“I think it’s very interesting when you have a candidate that was actually in charge of the state government for eight years say that they are not for Obamacare,” he said. “Yet in Mississippi during the eight years of their leadership, we have had and continue to have one of the highest percentage of people in the nation on Obamacare.”
Regarding infrastructure, Foster said he would be for advocating for an increase in the state’s gasoline tax if the legislature would do a tax swap and reduce another form of taxation in the state. Mississippi currently has the fourth-lowest gasoline tax in the nation of around 18 cents per gallon.
“One hundred percent of people driving on the roads will pay more money to fund the fixing of the roads and bridges, which would give us the revenue we need,” he said. “It will reduce the percentage of taxation on working people and professionals and small business owners. But, it will spread that burden out across 100 percent of the population.”
There are approximately 411 bridges in Northeast Mississippi posted with weight limits and approximately 65 bridges that have been closed.
Foster will compete against Reeves and former Supreme Court Justice Bill Waller in the Republican primary on Aug. 6. If no candidate receives a majority of the votes in the primary, the top two vote-getters will advance to a runoff election that will take place on Aug. 27. The winner of the Republican primary will face off against the winner of the Democratic primary on Nov. 5.
The Daily Journal has invited all major candidates for governor to sit down with the newspaper’s editorial board to discuss their candidacy.