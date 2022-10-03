Tropical Weather-Florida

Beachgoers survey the damage Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., as hotel and condo seawalls and pool decks along the Volusia County coastline were gutted by Hurricane Ian last week.

 Joe Burbank I Orlando Sentinel via AP

FORT MYERS, Fla. • Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian's effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus