Hungary Police Dog

Rambo, a German Shepherd, who was injured in Ukraine's embattled Kharkiv region and was later adopted by the Budapest Police's dog squad is photographed, in Budapest Hungary. June 6, 2023. Rambo is now training with the Budapest Police in neighboring Hungary, and setting an example that dogs and people, can do great things despite their disabilities. Three-year-old Rambo accompanied Ukrainian soldiers on the front line in Ukraine's Kharkiv region when a rocket attack sent shrapnel into his head, blowing away pieces of skull, damaging his jaw and severely mangling his right ear.

 Bela Szandelszky I AP

BUDAPEST, Hungary — After a rocket attack in eastern Ukraine, half of Rambo's face was mangled and bloody. Shrapnel had ravaged the right side of his head, and it was uncertain if he would survive.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you