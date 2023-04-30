Off The Charts Low Housing Inventory

A real estate sign stands outside of a recently sold home on Feb. 21, 2023, in Valrico, Fla. Americans eager to buy a home this spring, beware: It’s slim pickings out there.

 Phelan M. Ebenhack I AP

Senate Republicans are taking aim at a “shortsighted” Biden administration rule that will force homebuyers with good credit scores to pay higher mortgage rates and fees to subsidize people with riskier credit ratings who are also in the market to buy houses.

