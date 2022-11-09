Election 2022 House

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., arrives to speak at an event early Wednesday morning, Nov. 9, 2022, in Washington.

 Alex Brandon I AP

WASHINGTON - Republicans inched closer to a narrow House majority Wednesday, while control of the Senate hinged on a few tight races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden's leadership.

