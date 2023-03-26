Voting Photo ID

Ruth Kohake poses for a portrait outside of the Price Hill Public Library, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Cincinnati. Kohake is among those caught up in the confusion over Ohio's strict new photo ID requirement. The retired nurse from Cincinnati gave up her driver’s license and her car in 2019. Now 82, she thought she might never have to step foot in another state license agency.

 Jeff Dean I AP

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Ohio's primary approaches, a strict new photo ID requirement is stirring concerns for military veterans and out-of-state college students, in Amish communities and among older voters.

Newsletters