Pearl Harbor Anniversary

Ira Schab, 102, right, who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor as a sailor on the USS Dobbin, talks with reporters while sitting next to his son, retired Navy Cmdr. Karl Schab, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. A handful of survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor gathered at the scene of the Japanese bombing to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago. 

 Audrey McAvoy I AP

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii — A handful of centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor joined about 2,500 members of the public at the scene of the Japanese bombing on Wednesday to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago.

Newsletters

Recommended for you