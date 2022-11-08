Flu Season

A flu vaccine is readied at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Center where they were offering members and the public free flu and COVID-19 vaccines Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Lynwood, Calif. The U.S. flu season is off to an unusually fast start, adding to a 2022 autumn mix of viruses that have been filling hospitals and doctor waiting rooms.

 Mark J. Terrill I AP

The Biden administration on Friday pleaded with Americans to get immunized for influenza and COVID-19 to reduce the burden of respiratory disease as those pathogens combine with a rising threat — respiratory syncytial virus — in a triple whammy for U.S. hospitals.

