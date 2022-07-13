Murder charges against a New York bodega worker who stabbed an attacker have put a spotlight on big-city crime and the plight of minority-owned businesses forced to fend for themselves.
A prominent bodega business organization said the rampant crime is driving Hispanic voters away from the Democratic Party and to the Republican Party.
“Our Latino elected officers have been so quiet about the violence affecting the city of New York and most of the cities in the USA,” said Francisco Marte, president of the Bodega and Small Business Association, which represents 16,000 bodegas in New York City.
Marte called out what he sees as inaction from New Yorkers in Congress.
“A lot of Latinos are whispering, ‘I’m going with the Republicans. I don’t want to be with the Democrats anymore. They are not doing anything,'” he said.
Democratic lawmakers did not respond to requests for comment.
The movement of bodega workers and other Hispanic voters away from Democrats is not expected to alter the party’s dominance of political power in New York City, though it is part of a national trend of Republicans picking up more support from those voters.
The charges against the bodega worker who said he was defending himself have inflamed the misgivings about how laws are enforced.
Bodega worker Jose Alba, 61, slashed Austin Simon, 35, who was attacking him behind the counter on July 1. Simon died at the scene. Police arrested Alba and charged him with second-degree murder. Alba was sent to Rikers Island on a $250,000 bond.
A judge reduced Alba’s bail to $50,000 amid a national outcry after a video of the incident was released.
Marte said the bodega association helped raise the money to bail out Alba last week.
A survey of mostly Hispanic-owned bodegas, conducted by the Bodega and Small Business Association and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, found that 80% of respondents named crime as their top concern.
“The crime is not just in the bodegas. It’s in the supermarkets. It’s in the retail stores that sell cellphones. We have issues with the restaurants,” Frank Garcia, president of the National Association of Latino State Chambers of Commerce, told the New York Post.
Democrats have long had the majority of support from Hispanic voters, but more of them are turning to Republicans.
According to an Axios-Ipsos Latino poll released June 30, gun violence and crime surpassed inflation last month to become the top concern among Hispanics in the U.S.
Respondents were split over which party confronted crime better. About 53% said those in office do not take crimes against Hispanics seriously enough, and 31% said they were unsure.