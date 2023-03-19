Losing Medicaid Finding New Coverage

A sign points visitors toward the financial services department at a hospital, Friday, Jan. 24, 2014. Medicaid coverage will end for millions of Americans in 2023, and that pushes many into unfamiliar territory: the health insurance marketplace.

 David Goldman I AP

Medicaid coverage will end for millions of Americans in the coming months, and it will push many into unfamiliar territory: the health insurance marketplace.

Newsletters