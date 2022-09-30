Tropical Weather Florida

In this photo taken by a drone, shrimping boats and powerboats lie strewn atop homes after the passage of Hurricane Ian, on San Carlos Island, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

 Rebecca Blackwell I AP

CHARLESTON, S.C. • A revived Hurricane Ian threatened coastal South Carolina and the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding Friday after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus