Back to School Inflation

Shoppers look for school supplies deals at a Target store, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in South Miami, Fla. This back-to-school shopping season, parents, particularly in the low to middle income bracket, are focusing on the basics like no frills rainboots, while also trading down to cheaper stores, including second-hand clothing, as surging inflation takes a toll on their household budgets.

 Marta Lavandier I AP

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

NEW YORK • To understand the impact of surging inflation on this year's back-to-school spending, look no further than children's rain boots with motifs like frogs and ladybugs made by Washington Shoe Co.

Newsletters

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus