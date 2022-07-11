Border Patrol agents didn’t whip or strike Haitian migrants last year, a lengthy internal affairs investigation concluded Friday, but some agents did use excessive force by positioning their horses in the Rio Grande to keep the migrants from reaching the U.S.
Investigators largely faulted agency leaders, saying they lacked clear goals for dealing with the unprecedented incursion of 15,000 migrants who established a squatters camp on the American side of the river, then began to come and go freely from Mexico, challenging the integrity of the border.
Though all agents have been cleared of criminal charges, four have been recommended to face disciplinary action over their use of force and, in one case, for insulting language used against migrants. Those cases are still pending, officials said, and the agent remains on desk duty nearly 10 months after the incident, which drew international attention.
Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus said they showed “discrimination” and “intolerance.”
“It’s clear from the investigation that decisions made by some of the agency’s leadership and the lack of appropriate policies and training all contributed to the incident. But there is no justification for the lack of actions of some of personnel, including unprofessional and deeply offensive conduct,” Mr. Magnus said.
Images of the Sept. 19 incident showed horse-mounted agents riding through the water trying to corral migrants, with the horses’ reins swinging freely. That led some observers to say the migrants were being whipped.
President Biden had said the migrants were “strapped” and Vice President Kamala Harris compared the treatment to the worst abuses of slavery. Mr. Biden had vowed the agents “will pay.”
The investigation by CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility reviewed extensive footage, including from a drone that they had flying overhead, spoke with witnesses and gathered accounts from the migrants themselves. They concluded nobody was actually struck with the reins, nor was anyone intentionally struck by the mounted agents.
“There is no evidence that BPAs involved in this incident struck, intentionally or otherwise, any migrant with their reins,” the investigation concluded.
Still, CBP said some of the agents should pay for the way they used their horses’ bodies to try to seal off the U.S. banks of the river. In one example investigators cited, an agent chased after a migrant and came perilously close to a young child in the water.
That agent also used insulting language against migrants, chastising men for appearing to shield themselves behind women, investigators said. The agent displayed an “unprofessional manner,” the probe concluded.
Even as they faulted the agents, investigators made clear they were put in an impossible situation by the unprecedented takeover of U.S. land by 15,000 illegal immigrants.
They streamed across the Rio Grande in September, overwhelming the Border Patrol’s ability to process them. The migrants set up a squatters camp in Del Rio, Texas, and demanded to be processed and released, as they’d seen the Biden administration do to hundreds of thousands of other migrants.
Border Patrol agents kept the migrants corralled but didn’t have supplies, so they issued raffle-style tickets to the migrants to mark their place in the processing line, then stood by as people began to cross the Rio Grande freely to get food and drinks from the Mexican side.
The horse patrol agents got the slimmest of briefings before being sent into the field.
And complicating matters was the presence of Texas law enforcement, which had its own goals of protecting Texans’ property and at some points blocking the river to try to prevent more people from coming.
Agents had been told not to interfere with those coming but were also told to assist the Texas Department of Public Safety in its missions. So when Texas authorities asked the Border Patrol for help to block migrants’ entry on Sept. 19, agents from the horse patrol were deployed.
They asked for guidance from their supervisor, who called up the chain of command but got no answer, and gave the go-ahead to help Texas authorities, investigators concluded.
The Congressional Hispanic Caucus said the report showed agents “threatened the lives of migrants, including children.” Caucus Chair Raul Ruiz, California Democrat, called for “implementation of disciplinary measures.”
But one former agent told The Washington Times the use of force case will be tough to stick.
He said horse patrols are frequently used as deterrents, and it’s hard to see how the agents’ presence was intended as anything else.