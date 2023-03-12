IRS Tax Guidance

A sign hangs outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The IRS issued guidance Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, recommending that taxpayers hold off on filing their tax returns for 2022 if they received a special tax refund or payment from their state last year due to the agency’s uncertainty about the taxability of the payments.

 Patrick Semansky I AP

More than 42,000 federal employees repeatedly failed to file their taxes with the IRS, according to a new audit that said the government is limited in its ability to punish the cheats.

