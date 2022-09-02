APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War Schools

Students walk together entering in their class during their first day of school at a public school in Irpin, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Ukrainian children return to school without sharing memories from their holidays. They share stories of how they survived the first months of the war. For many children, last semester finished the day before Russia invaded Ukraine on the 24th of February. The ongoing war remains the biggest challenge for the educational system of Ukraine.

 Emilio Morenatti I AP

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

MYKHAILO-KOTSYUBYNSKE, Ukraine • It was the first day of school in Ukraine on Thursday but children weren't sharing memories of fun vacations with their families. Their stories were of surviving war. For many, their last day of school was the day before the Feb. 24 Russian invasion of their country.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus