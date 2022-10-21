Trump

Former President Donald Trump pauses while speaking at a rally at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nev., on Oct. 8, 2022.

 José Luis Villegas I AP

WASHINGTON • The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol formally issued its extraordinary subpoena o Donald Trump on Friday, demanding testimony from the former president who lawmakers say "personally orchestrated" a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

