Capitol Riot Investigation

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., center, speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 19, 2022. From left, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. A report set to be released by House investigators will conclude that then-President Donald Trump criminally plotted to overturn his 2020 election defeat and “provoked his supporters to violence” at the Capitol with false claims of voter fraud. The resulting Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection threatened democracy and the lives of lawmakers and police. 

 Jim Lo Scalzo I AP

WASHINGTON - An 800-page report set to be released Thursday by House investigators will conclude that then-President Donald Trump criminally plotted to overturn his 2020 election defeat and "provoked his supporters to violence" at the Capitol with false claims of widespread voter fraud.

