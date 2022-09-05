Trump FBI

Pages from a FBI property list of items seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate and made public by the Department of Justice, are photographed Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. FBI agents who searched the home found empty folders marked with classified banners. The inventory reveals in general terms the contents of the 33 boxes taken during the Aug. 8 search.

 Jon Elswick I AP

WASHINGTON • A federal judge on Monday granted a request by former President Donald Trump's legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized by the FBI from his Florida home last month and also temporarily halted the Justice Department's use of the records for investigative purposes.

