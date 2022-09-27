Supreme Court Leak Investigation

Demonstrators protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, May 3, 2022 in Washington, following news report by Politico that a draft opinion suggests the justices could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. 

 Alex Brandon I AP

The leaker of a draft opinion in the ruling overturning Roe v. Wade has yet to be identified or punished more than five months after the unprecedented breach and a week before the Supreme Court opens its 2022 session.

