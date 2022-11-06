Lunar Eclipse

The moon is shown during a full lunar eclipse, Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Moscow, Idaho, with the reddish color caused by it passing into the shadow of the Earth. A Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America in the predawn hours _ the farther west, the better _ and across Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset.

 Ted S. Warren I AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Better catch the moon's disappearing act Tuesday — there won't be another like it for three years.

