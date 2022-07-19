Indiana Mall Shooting

Emergency personnel gather after a deadly shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind.

 Kelly Wilkinson I The Indianapolis Star via AP

The good Samaritan hailed as a hero for taking out a mass shooter at an Indiana shopping mall was allowed to carry a firearm in public under the state’s newly enacted constitutional carry law.

Newsletters

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus