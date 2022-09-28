Congress Electoral Votes

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., left, speaks to Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., as they attend a Senate Rules and Administration Committee meeting on the Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. The bill is a response to the Jan. 6 insurrection and former President Donald Trump's efforts to find a way around the 19th-century law that, along with the Constitution, governs how states and Congress certify electors and declare presidential election winners.

 J. Scott Applewhite I AP

WASHINGTON • Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he will "proudly support" legislation to overhaul rules for certifying presidential elections, bolstering a bipartisan effort to revise a 19th century law and avoid another Jan. 6 insurrection.

