Mississippi’s congressional delegation split along partisan lines on the impeachment of President Donald Trump. The three Republican members opposed the impeachment, while the lone Democrat supported it.
Three members of the delegation spoke during floor debate on impeachment Tuesday, with the fourth member releasing a video in which he spoke on the issue.
Comments by the delegation are as follows.
Trent Kelly, R-First Congressional District: Madam Speaker, I’m saddened today that I spent two Christmases defending our country overseas and I get a measly 30 seconds to speak in this laughable process. Our president made a campaign promise to drain the swamp and there are those today relying on swamp creatures’ words to preserve the swamp. How do you suppress the votes of 63 million people, an electoral landslide? You keep repeating the same lies absent any factual basis. I’ve heard some of the greatest fiction ever spoken here today. If you don’t like the facts, just rewrite them in a parody and repeat. If the facts are so clear and indisputable, why is the minority leader begging for more witnesses? You can’t disprove something that never happened. I ask my colleagues to vote no on this sham.
Bennie Thompson, D-Second Congressional District: Madam Speaker, the question that will be answered today is will members honor their oath to uphold the constitution? Democrats are not supporting impeachment based on a policy disagreement or the election results of 2016. No one is above the law. The president must be held accountable. A constitutional process is not a hoax or a witch hunt. President Trump just opposes it. No one is above the law, not even president Donald J. Trump. The president abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to help his re-election campaign. Impeachment is a constitutional remedy for these actions. Trump betrayed his oath, betrayed the constitution and undermined the integrity of our elections. Those who are against the impeachment inquiry are willing to turn a blind eye to constitutional violations by the president. As a nation we have no other alternative. We must protect our constitution and the United States of America. In his own words, no intelligent person believes what he is saying.
Michael Guest, R-Third Congressional District: Article 2 Section 4 of the United States Constitution states that the president of the United States may be removed from office for treason, bribery, high crimes and misdemeanors. As a former prosecutor, I am confident that no court would accept these articles of impeachment as having met the standards set forth by our founding fathers The impeachment articles rely almost exclusively on hearsay and opinion testimony and they present no direct evidence of wrongdoing. As a former district attorney, I am dismayed that the Democrats have submitted articles of impeachment against a sitting president using circumstantial evidence that fails to offer proof of an impeachable offense. Additionally, the charges levied against the president in the articles of impeachment lack historical precedent and are motivated by pure political reason. If the House of Representatives passes the articles of impeachment the Democrats will have set a dangerous precedent by undoing Americans' vote for president because a single party disagreed with the 2016 presidential election election results. I urge my colleagues to vote no on the articles of impeachment.
Steven Palazzo, R-Fourth Congressional District (from a video released online): Today is a sad day for our nation. House Democrats will force a vote on the weakest articles of impeachment this body has ever seen in an attempt to overturn the fair and lawful election of Donald Trump. I am strongly opposed to both articles of impeachments. Since the day President Trump was inaugurated, Democrats have made it their sole purpose to impeachment this man. But for what? No facts have been presented to substantiate a single allegation made by the liberal majority. Democrats in Congress do not care about free and fair elections. They don’t care about the will of the American people. They simply care about obstructing the work of a great American president they don’t like and can’t beat.