Koreas Tensions

People watch a TV screen showing a news program about North Korea's missile launch with file footage, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. North Korea fired a pair of ballistic missiles on Sunday toward its eastern waters, its first weapons test in a month and coming two days after it claimed to have performed a key test needed to build a more mobile, powerful intercontinental ballistic missile designed to strike the U.S. mainland. 

 Shin Jun-hee I Yonhap via AP

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea test-fired a pair of ballistic missiles with a potential range of striking Japan on Sunday, in a possible protest of Tokyo's adoption of a new security strategy to push for more offensive footing against North Korea and China.

Newsletters