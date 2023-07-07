Crack in North Carolina roller coaster may have formed 6-10 days before closure
RALEIGH, N.C. — An ongoing investigation by North Carolina's Department of Labor found that a large crack in the support column of a towering roller coaster had been visible for at least a week before the amusement park shut it down for repairs.
"It looks like maybe six to 10 days prior, some pictures had been taken that shows the beginning of the crack, and then by obviously last Friday, the thing was completely severed," Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson said Friday in an interview with The Associated Press.
Charlotte-based Carowinds amusement park came under investigation this week after a video surfaced online of an operational roller coaster with a large crack in one of its columns. The footage of Fury 325, known as a "giga coaster" due to its dramatic height of 325 feet (99 meters), showed a key support beam bending with the top visibly detached as cars packed with unsuspecting passengers barreled by at speeds of up to 95 mph (150 kph).
Carowinds, which straddles the North Carolina and South Carolina line, has announced plans to repair the ride and says it will implement additional inspection procedures. A park spokesperson did not immediately respond Friday to an email seeking comment on the commissioner's observations.
The park's maintenance team and the ride manufacturer, Switzerland-based Bolliger & Mabillard, determined this week that a fracture had formed along a weld line in one of the steel support columns. It plans to remove and replace the column and expects a new one — engineered by the same manufacturer — to be delivered to the park next week.
Park staff had closed Fury 325 late last week after a visitor pointed out the sizable crack. Investigators from the North Carolina Department of Labor were on site Monday and Wednesday as the park's other attractions remained open. The department has not yet released the findings of its investigation.
Dobson, a Republican, said he is "very pleased" with Carowinds' efforts to repair the crack and improve its routine inspection process. But his department is still looking into how the crack occurred and why the ride remained open as long as it did.
The Department of Labor's Amusement Device Bureau had conducted its annual inspection of Fury 325 in February and only found a few signage issues, which Dobson said the park quickly corrected.
After Carowinds installs the new support column, it plans to conduct accelerometer tests, which use sensors to measure the vibration of a structure. The parks says it will then operate the ride for 500 full cycles while running various tests on the entire coaster. The manufacturer and a third-party testing firm will then perform a final inspection.
"While we regularly inspect the coaster, we are planning to implement additional inspection procedures to ensure we are making every effort to promptly identify and address future potential issues," the park said in a statement. The new procedures, it said, will include the regular use of drones outfitted with cameras to inspect hard-to-reach places.
A date has not been set for the ride's reopening.
"We're going to take as long as it takes," Dobson said. "And until we're 100% comfortable issuing that new certificate of operation, we will not do so."
Fire that killed 2 aboard a cargo ship in New Jersey is expected to burn for days
NEWARK, N.J. — A cargo ship docked at the East Coast's biggest port smoldered for a third day and will likely burn for several more after the fire claimed the lives of two New Jersey firefighters, officials said Friday, acknowledging that they'll be discussing how first responders are trained.
What caused the fire aboard the Grande Costa d'Avorio, an Italian-flagged vessel carrying cars and other goods, at port in Newark won't be known until an investigation after the fire is out, according to Coast Guard Capt. Zeita Merchant, the captain of the Port of New York and New Jersey.
A crew of 20 firefighters, salvage workers and a New York fire boat blasted jets of water onto the ship to contain the intense heat, which officials have said burned on the 10th through 12th levels at the rear of the ship. Flames occasionally flared from top level.
Crews described the difficulty controlling the blaze.
"Access is tough. The heat is extreme. It's a steel box. So it's a very complex situation," said Gordon Lorenson of Donjon Marine, a salvage company assisting with the fire.
Fire crews have to pour enough water onto the vessel to douse the flames but too much could cause the ship to tilt, he said, so they then pump it off the ship. The vessel listed slightly to its right but was stable, according to Tom Wiker, president of Gallagher Marine Systems, which was representing the ship's owner, the Grimaldi Group.
The Port Authority relies on local fire departments, like Newark's, to assist with fires since it doesn't have its own firefighting agency.
Authorities declined to answer whether firefighters should have gone into harm's way to put the blaze out when no lives appeared to be at risk on the ship with 28 crew members.
Killed in the blaze that started Wednesday night were Newark firefighters Augusto "Augie" Acabou and Wayne "Bear" Brooks Jr., whom officials praised for their bravery.
At a memorial Friday, the men were remembered by friends and family, speaking through tears.
Marine traffic trackers show the ship, which was was built in 2011, had arrived from the Port of Baltimore several days earlier. It was carrying more than 1,200 new and used cars, vans and trucks.
The fire broke out about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. About an hour later, there was a mayday call when two firefighters became trapped inside the ship. Rescue workers rescued Acabou from the ship before midnight and he was later taken a hospital, where he died Thursday morning. Brooks died early Thursday morning after he was recovered. Five other firefighters were injured.
Grimaldi Deep Sea said in a statement that the crew immediately activated on-board fire suppression procedures and the local firefighting service was alerted, triggering a prompt response that was crucial to containing and controlling the blaze. It also said that no electric cars nor hazardous cargo is on board, no fuel spills have been detected, and the stability of the ship was not been compromised.
The Grimaldi Group statement said the cause of the fire isn't known, but it will investigate in cooperation with authorities.
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta over its new rival app Threads
NEW YORK — Twitter has threatened legal action against Meta over its new text-based app called Threads, which has drawn tens of millions of users since launching this week as a rival to Elon Musk's social media platform.
In a letter Wednesday to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Alex Spiro, an attorney representing Twitter, accused Meta of unlawfully using Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property by hiring former Twitter employees to create a "copycat" app.
The move ramps up the tensions between the social media giants after Threads debuted Wednesday, targeting those who are seeking out alternatives to Twitter amid unpopular changes Musk has made to the platform since buying it last year for $44 billion.
Meta spokesperson Andy Stone wrote Thursday on Threads: "No one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee — that's just not a thing."
In the letter, which news website Semafor first reported Thursday, Spiro said Twitter "intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights" and noted the company's right to seek civil remedies or a court injunction.
He said the letter marked a "formal notice" for Meta to preserve documents relevant for a potential dispute between the companies.
In a reply to a tweet about the possibility of legal action against Meta, Musk wrote: "Competition is fine, cheating is not."
The Associated Press reached out to Spiro on Thursday for further information. Twitter responded to an email seeking comment with a crude automated reply, its standard response to journalists.
New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino has not publicly commented on the letter but appeared to address Threads' launch.
"We're often imitated — but the Twitter community can never be duplicated," Yaccarino tweeted.
Some analysts say Meta's new offering, billed as a text-based version of the photo-sharing app Instagram, could be a significant headache for Twitter — pointing to the excitement surrounding Threads' launch and impressive download numbers so far.
But success isn't guaranteed. Industry watchers point to Meta's track record of starting standalone apps that were later shut down and note that Threads is still in its early days.
Besides some glitches and gripes about missing features, Meta's new app also has raised data privacy concerns. While Threads launched in more than 100 countries, it is notably unavailable in the European Union, which has strict data privacy rules.
U.S. destroys last of its declared chemical weapons, closing a deadly chapter dating to World War I
RICHMOND, Ky. — The last of the United States' declared chemical weapons stockpile was destroyed at a sprawling military installation in eastern Kentucky, the White House announced Friday, a milestone that closes a chapter of warfare dating back to World War I.
Workers at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Kentucky destroyed rockets filled with GB nerve agent, completing a decadeslong campaign to eliminate a stockpile that by the end of the Cold War totaled more than 30,000 tons.
"For more than 30 years, the United States has worked tirelessly to eliminate our chemical weapons stockpile," President Joe Biden said in a statement released by the White House. "Today, I am proud to announce that the United States has safely destroyed the final munition in that stockpile — bringing us one step closer to a world free from the horrors of chemical weapons."
The weapons' destruction is a major watershed for Richmond, Kentucky and Pueblo, Colorado, where an Army depot destroyed the last of its chemical agents last month. It's also a defining moment for arms control efforts worldwide.
The U.S. faced a Sept. 30 deadline to eliminate its remaining chemical weapons under the international Chemical Weapons Convention, which took effect in 1997 and was joined by 193 countries. The munitions being destroyed in Kentucky are the last of 51,000 M55 rockets with GB nerve agent — a deadly toxin also known as sarin — that have been stored at the depot since the 1940s.
By destroying the munitions, the U.S. is officially underscoring that these types of weapons are no longer acceptable in the battlefield and sending a message to the handful of countries that haven't joined the agreement, military experts say.
"Chemical weapons are responsible for some of the most horrific episodes of human loss," Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said in a statement. "Though the use of these deadly agents will always be a stain on history, today our nation has finally fulfilled our promise to rid our arsenal of this evil.
Friday's announcement came as the Biden administration has also decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine, a weapon that two-thirds of NATO countries have banned because it can cause many civilian casualties. National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Ukraine has promised to use the munitions — bombs that open in the air and release scores of smaller bomblets — carefully.
Chemical weapons were first used in modern warfare in World War I, where they were estimated have killed at least 100,000. Despite their use being subsequently banned by the Geneva Convention, countries continued to stockpile the weapons until the treaty calling for their destruction.
