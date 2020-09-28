FILE - Shepard Smith appears on The Fox News Deck before his "Shepard Smith Reporting" program on Jan. 30, 2017, in New York. Two weeks shy of a year after his abrupt exit from Fox News Channel, Smith is making his return to television. His general interest newscast on CNBC premieres Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at 7 p.m. Eastern. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)