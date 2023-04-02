France Paris Scooter Vote

A man rides a scooter in Paris, Friday, March 31, 2023. Romantically zipping two-to-a-scooter, wind in the hair, past the Eiffel Tower and other iconic sights could soon become a thing of the past if Parisians vote Sunday to do away with the 15,000 opinion-dividing micro-machines.

 Christophe Ena I Ap

PARIS — The wheels may be about to come off Paris' ubiquitous for-hire electric scooters.

Newsletters