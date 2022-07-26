Heat Wave Northwest

Stacks of air conditioners, fans and other cooling equipment line the entrance of McLendon Hardware in Renton, Wash., on Sunday, July 24, 2022. The Pacific Northwest is bracing for a major heat wave, with temperatures forecast to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit in some places this week as climate change fuels longer hot spells in a region where such events were historically uncommon.

 Kori Suzuki I The Seattle Times via AP

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

PORTLAND, Ore. • Temperatures are predicted to soar to 100 degrees in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday, which is expected to be the hottest day of a heat spell that meteorologists believe will be unusually long for the Pacific Northwest region, which rarely sees such scorching weather.

Newsletters

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus