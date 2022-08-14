Egypt Fire

Burned furniture, including wooden tables and chairs, and a religious images are seen at the site of a fire inside the Abu Sefein Coptic church that killed at least 40 people and injured some 14 others, in the densely populated neighborhood of Imbaba, Cairo Egypt, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. The church said the fire broke out while a service was underway. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known. An initial investigation pointed to an electrical short-circuit, according to a police statement.

 Tarek Wajeh I AP

CAIRO • A fire ripped through a packed Coptic Orthodox church during morning services in Egypt's capital on Sunday, quickly filling it with thick black smoke and killing 41 worshippers, including at least 10 children. Fourteen people were injured.

