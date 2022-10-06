Germany Energy Opec

Taps are photographed at a gas station in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. A cut in oil production is on the table when OPEC oil-producing countries meet Wednesday. The OPEC+ alliance that includes Saudi Arabia and Russia is weighing a cut of a million barrels per day or more. The idea is to boost oil prices that have fallen from summer highs of over $100 to around $80 for U.S. crude.

 Michael Probst I AP

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its Russia-led allies, known as OPEC+, on Wednesday said it will reduce the amount of oil it produces by 2 million barrels per day starting in November, a move that is likely to drive up oil and gasoline prices in an already tight global market.

