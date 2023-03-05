Infrastructure Toll Lanes

Signs mark an HOV lane on Interstate 65 in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Southern states are more frequently turning to pay-to-use express lanes as a way to address highway congestion without raising taxes. Republican Gov. Bill Lee wants to consider them in Tennessee, one of 16 states without any toll roads.

 Andrew Nelles I The Tennessean via AP

Trucker Tim Chelette has been making the same twice-daily drive for 16 years hauling empty whiskey barrels from Louisville, Kentucky, to the Jack Daniels distillery in Tennessee, yet his workday keeps getting longer due to time lost in Nashville traffic.

Newsletters