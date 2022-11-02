School Shooting Florida

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz sits at the defense table during a victim impact statements at his sentencing hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Cruz was sentenced to life in prison for murdering 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School more than four years ago. 

 South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. • Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz formally received a sentence of life without parole Wednesday after families of his 17 slain victims spent two days berating him as evil, a coward, a monster and a subhuman who deserves a painful death.

Newsletters

Recommended for you