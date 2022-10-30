Gun Laws Police

 An attendee at a gun rights rally open-carries his gun in a holster that reads "We the People," from the Preamble to the United States Constitution on Jan. 18, 2019, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Advocates say permitless carry makes people safer. Opponents say it makes it more dangerous for ordinary people, and for police officers. 

 Ted S. Warren I AP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. • Police saw Carmon Tussey walking briskly toward a crowded Louisville bar carrying a semi-automatic weapon.

