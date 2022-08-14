Capitol-Gunshots

The sun shines on the dome of Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. A man drove his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol early Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, and then began firing gunshots in the air before fatally shooting himself, police said.

 Susan Walsh I AP

WASHINGTON • A man drove his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol early Sunday and then began firing gunshots in the air before fatally shooting himself, police said.

