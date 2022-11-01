Pelosi Husband Attacked

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins addresses reporters at a news conference with Police Chief William Scott standing next to her on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in San Francisco. Jenkins announced state charges against David DePape, including attempted murder. DePape is accused of breaking into the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacking her husband with a hammer. 

 Terry Chea I AP

SAN FRANCISCO • The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and "break her kneecaps" to show other members of Congress there were "consequences to actions," authorities said Monday.

Newsletters

Recommended for you