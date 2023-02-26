World Trade Center Bombing Anniversary

New York City police and firefighters inspect the bomb crater inside an underground parking garage of New York's World Trade Center on Feb. 27, 1993, the day after an explosion tore through it. Thirty years after terrorism first struck the World Trade Center, victims' relatives and survivors are gathering to commemorate the deadly 1993 bombing that foreshadowed 9/11.

 Richard Drew I AP

NEW YORK — Lolita Jackson was at her 72nd-floor desk in the World Trade Center, feeling like she worked at the top of the world. Then came the boom, and smoke started curling in from an elevator shaft.

