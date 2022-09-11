Britain Royals

People watch the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, after it crossed Friarton Bridge as it continues its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral, in Perth, Scotland, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. 

 Andrew Milligan I AP

EDINBURGH, Scotland • In a slow, somber and regal procession, Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin was driven through the Scottish countryside Sunday from her beloved Balmoral Castle to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh. Mourners packed city streets and highway bridges or lined rural roads with cars and tractors to take part in a historic goodbye to the monarch who reigned for 70 years.

