Return of the Circus

This combination of photos shows art renderings for the reimagined Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus, reborn without animals. The show, which will offer highwire tricks, soaring trapeze artists and bicycles leaping on trampolines, kicks off its 2023 North American tour this fall. 

 Ringling Bros and Barnum and Bailey via AP

NEW YORK  — The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus has been reimagined and reborn without animals as a high-octane family event with highwire tricks, soaring trapeze artists and bicycles leaping on trampolines.

