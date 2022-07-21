Capitol Riot Investigation

Vice President Mike Pence returns to the House chamber after midnight, Jan. 7, 2021, to finish the work of the Electoral College after a mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington and disrupted the process.

 J. Scott Applewhite I AP

Former Vice President Mike Pence received a warm reception Wednesday on Capitol Hill from Republican lawmakers, who applauded him for fulfilling his constitutional role in certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

