Sweden Amusement Park Accident

A general view of the Jetline rollercoaster in Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sept. 5, 2009. According to reports an accident occurred on a rollercoaster on Sunday, June 25, 2023 leaving one person dead.

 Fredrik Persson I TT News Agency via AP

STOCKHOLM — A roller coaster train derailed in Stockholm on Sunday, sending some passengers plunging to the ground in an amusement park accident that left one dead and nine injured, police and park officials said.

