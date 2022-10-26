Russia Ukraine War

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is seen from around twenty kilometers away in an area in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

 Leo Correa I AP

The U.S. and its European allies mounted a preemptive, full-court press Monday to debunk Russian claims about a looming “dirty bomb” attack by Ukrainian troops on Ukrainian soil, painting those claims as the potential first step in a major Kremlin “false flag” operation that could justify a Russian response and escalate to a nuclear war.

