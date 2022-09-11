Russia Ukraine War 200 Days

Ukrainian soldiers attend their positions, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, July 2, 2022. As the war slogs on, a growing flow of Western weapons over the summer is now playing a key role in the counteroffensive, helping Ukraine significantly boost its precision strike capability.

 Efrem Lukatsky I AP

KYIV, Ukraine • Ukrainian troops on Sunday successfully pressed their swift counteroffensive in the northeastern part of the country, even as a nuclear power plant in the Russia-occupied south completely shut down in a bid to prevent a radiation disaster as fighting raged nearby.

