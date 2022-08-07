Russia Ukraine War

A man takes a picture as the Glory bulk carrier makes its way from the port in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. According to Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure, the ship under the Marshall Islands' flag is carrying 66 thousand tons of Ukrainian corn.

 Nina Lyashonok I AP

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

KYIV, Ukraine • Four more ships carrying agricultural cargo held up by the war in Ukraine received authorization Sunday to leave the country's Black Sea coast as analysts warned that Russia was moving troops and equipment in the direction of the ports to stave off a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus