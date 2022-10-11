Asteroid Strike

In this image made from a NASA livestream and taken from the Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft, asteroid Dimorphos is seen as the spacecraft flies toward it, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.

 NASA via AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. • A spacecraft that plowed into a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away succeeded in shifting its orbit, NASA said Tuesday in announcing the results of its save-the-world test.

Newsletters

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus