Election 2024 Trump

People listen as former President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action conference, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

 Lynne Sladky I AP

NEW YORK — He's been indicted twice. Found liable for sexual abuse. And he's viewed unfavorably by about a third of his party. But six months before Republicans begin to choose their next presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump remains the race's dominant front-runner.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you