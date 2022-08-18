Russia Coffee Chain

Russian singer and entrepreneur Timur Yunusov, better known as Timati, drinks coffee at a newly opened Stars Coffee coffee shop in the former location of the Starbucks coffee shop in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. A new chain of coffee shops opens Thursday in Moscow, after Russian singer and entrepreneur Timur Yunusov, better known as Timati, together with Russian restaurateur Anton Pinskiy bought the Starbucks stores following company's withdrawal from Russia.

 Dmitry Serebryakov I AP

MOSCOW • People in Moscow who were disappointed when Starbucks closed its coffee shops after Russia sent troops into Ukraine may now feel a caffeine jolt of hope: A nearly identical operation is opening in the capital.

