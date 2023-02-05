State of the Union Reality Check

President Joe Biden speaks on the January jobs report in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Washington. Going into Tuesday's State of the Union address, Biden sees a nation with its future aglow. Republicans take a far bleaker view.

 Manuel Balce Ceneta I AP

WASHINGTON  — Going into Tuesday's State of the Union address, President Joe Biden sees a nation with its future aglow.

Newsletters

Recommended for you