djr-2022-08-11-news-train-tupelo-arp1

A freight train with the BNSF railroad travels past a track switch as it heads southeast as through the crosstown intersection in Tupelo in this Aug. 11, 2022, photo

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Spurred on by train derailments, some states with busy criss-crossing freight railroads are pursuing their own safety remedies rather than wait for federal action amid industry opposition and questions about whether they even have authority to make the changes.

