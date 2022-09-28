Electric Vehicles State Plans

Bob Palrud of Spokane, Wash. speaks with a fellow electric vehicle owner who is charging up at a station along Interstate 90, on Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022, in Billings, Mont. Palrud says distances between EV charging stations are always on his mind during lengthy journeys across the U.S. West where such infrastructure remains sparse.

 Matthew Brown I AP

Attention, potential car buyers: New electric vehicle charging stations are on their way to highway locations near you.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus