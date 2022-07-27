APTOPIX Philippines Earthquake

Boulders fall as a vehicle negotiates a road during an earthquake in Bauko, Mountain Province, Philippines on Wednesday July 27, 2022. A strong earthquake left some people dead and injured dozens in the northern Philippines on Wednesday, where the temblor set off small landslides and damaged buildings and churches and prompted terrified crowds and hospital patients in the capital to rush outdoors. One passenger was injured after a boulder hit the vehicle.

 Harley Palangchao I AP

MANILA, Philippines • A strong earthquake set off landslides and damaged buildings in the northern Philippines on Wednesday, killing at least five people and injuring dozens. In the capital, hospital patients were evacuated and terrified people rushed outdoors.

